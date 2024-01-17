NATO chief condemns Iran’s missile strikes towards Iraq’s Erbil

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned on Tuesday Iran's attacks on the Iraqi city of Erbil and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

It came following his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We stand in support of Iraq's sovereignty & territorial integrity," he wrote on X where he said "strong cooperation," was discussed.

Iraqi businessman Peshraw Dizayee and his daughter, Zhina, 1, were killed the overnight missile attack.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier it launched ballistic missiles against positions of "anti-Iran terrorist groups" and their backers in Syria and Iraq.

The IRGC claimed to have "destroyed" Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters in northern Iraq in response to its role "in martyring IRGC and resistance commanders" and planning terror attacks in Iran.