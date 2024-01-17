Türkiye’s first lady wishes success to country’s 1st space traveler

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan wished success Wednesday to Türkiye's first space traveler. Col. Alper Gezeravcı.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Alper Gezeravcı, who will undertake Türkiye's first space journey as part of the National Space Program, and wish him success in his endeavors on the International Space Station," Erdoğan wrote on X.

"Waving our national flag beyond the horizon, reaching yet another dreamed goal; it is a great pride and joy for all of us," she said.

Erdoğan also extended thanks to everyone involved in the "historic journey."

Gezeravcı is set to be launched to the International Space Station Thursday afternoon from the US state of Florida.

During his two-week journey around the Earth, the Turkish Air Force F-16 pilot will conduct 13 scientific experiments as prepared by several Turkish universities and scientific institutes.

Efforts were launched to send the first Turk into space after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the National Space Program in 2021.

In April, Erdoğan announced that Gezeravcı would be the first-ever Turkish space traveler, unveiling his name at Türkiye's premier technology event, TEKNOFEST.

Türkiye's first crewed space mission is being carried out in collaboration with private US firm, Axiom Space, including astronaut training in Houston, Texas, and the flight service.

Travelers on the Ax-3 mission will take objects symbolizing their personalities and countries. Gezeravcı take family photos, cultural objects and the Turkish flag.