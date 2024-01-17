EU’s von der Leyen, U.S.' Blinken discuss Gaza, developments in Red Sea

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Middle East on Tuesday, including the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and developments in the Red Sea.

Von der Leyen wrote on X that she had an "excellent meeting" with Blinken. "Our support to Ukraine, now and towards its EU future, is unwavering."

She said they discussed the need for stability in the Middle East, increased humanitarian access to Gaza and "preparations for the day after."

"Moreover we discussed the concerning situation in the Red Sea and our responses," added von der Leyen following the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,154 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.