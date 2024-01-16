Zelensky says Ukraine counts on continued support from U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said his country counts on continued support from the U.S.

"I met with @SecBlinken (U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken) to thank the United States, President (Joe) Biden, Congress, and the American people for their unwavering support and leadership in supporting Ukraine. We count on continued U.S. support, which is essential for our country," Zelensky said on X.

He said that he informed Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the key tasks for Ukraine's military in 2024 and the means required to fulfill them.

Zelensky further said that they also talked about further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S., with a particular emphasis on air defense and long-range capabilities.

"We discussed ways to increase international investment in Ukraine, particularly in defense manufacturing, and emphasized that greater defense cooperation and co-production will increase Ukraine's self-reliance while decreasing its reliance on foreign military and financial aid," he added.

For his part, Blinken conveyed Biden's "strong, enduring support" for Ukraine amid Russian airstrikes on the country.

"We see that every day, but we also see the incredible courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, the courage and resilience of your security forces," Blinken said, according to a statement by the State Department.

Blinken further said Washington is determined to sustain its support for Ukraine and that they are working "very closely" with the U.S. Congress in this regard.

"I know our European colleagues are doing the same thing. And it's our determination that, even as you succeed militarily against this Russian onslaught, that you also build a Ukraine for the future, one that can stand strongly on its own two feet militarily, economically, democratically," he added.