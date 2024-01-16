‘Refrain from playing with fire,’ China warns Philippines over Taiwan

China Tuesday asked Manila to "refrain from playing with fire" after the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greeted Taiwan's President-elect William Lai Ching-te.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, however, suggested Marcos to "read more to develop a proper understanding of the ins and outs of the Taiwan question and come to a right conclusion."

Beijing Tuesday morning summoned the Philippines Ambassador Jaime Florcruz to "lodge serious demarche and urge the Philippines to present a responsible response to China," Mao said.

Marcos on Monday said: "On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate" Lai on his election as Taiwan's next president.

"We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead," said the president of the Philippines, which is entangled in a maritime dispute with China in the disputed South China Sea.

"The remarks of the Philippines' president gravely violate the one-China principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines," Mao added.

Marcos' statement "seriously goes against the Philippines' political commitments to China, and blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs," said the spokeswoman, according to a transcript of the ministry's routine news conference.

China considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province" and protests any engagement with Taipei which has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Lai was elected with 40.5% votes over the weekend as the next president of the island nation, handing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party an unprecedented third term in office.

Mao said Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied, firmly opposes" Marcos' statement.

Manila Tuesday reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to "one-China policy."

Mao also reiterated China's "indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and their surrounding waters."

Beijing and Manila have conflicting claims over Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, Bai Co May and Ren'ai Jiao, which is a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

Nansha Islands is part of the Spratly Islands.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes illegal construction activities on islands and reefs within China's Nansha Islands by a certain country," Mao said.

Beijing's reaction came after the Philippines military chief Romeo Brawner said Monday that Manila will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory to make them more habitable for troops.

Manila and Beijing have seen tensions escalate recently in the disputed waters, which the archipelago nation calls West Philippines Sea, mostly over Filipino resupply missions to what China calls "illegally grounded" rusting warship, the BRP Sierra Madre.