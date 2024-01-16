RUSSIAS 9-STAGE PLAN COULD TRIGGER WORLD WAR III - REPORT

The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing since 2022, with mutual conflicts maintaining their intensity. Throughout the war, Ukraine received significant support from Europe. However, a striking claim from Germany, continuing its military aid to Ukraine, made headlines worldwide.



In an analysis published in the German Bild newspaper, striking statements about Russia were presented. The analysis pointed to Russian President Putin's "9-stage plan," outlining a nightmare scenario involving Europe and NATO.



Bild claimed to have leaked highly confidential documents from the German Ministry of Defense, stating that Russia would initiate a major change over the next 18 months.



According to the leaked documents, in June, when Western aid to Ukraine would be at its lowest, Russia would achieve success on the battlefield.



Russia, making significant progress through Ukraine, would allegedly launch cyberattacks in the Baltic region by July. According to Bild's claim, intense conflicts would also erupt in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.



Bild asserted that due to Russia's intervention, conflicts would arise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and around September, Putin would initiate a large-scale exercise with 50,000 Russian troops sent to Belarus and Western Russia.



By October, Bild stated that Russia would deploy its forces and intermediate-range missiles in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania. Bild also revealed Putin's "main goal."



Claiming that Russia would attack a narrow land strip known as the Suwalki Gap, Bild provided details of the attack. The analysis suggested that an attack on the Suwalki Gap, a part of Poland and the only land border between Europe and the Baltic States, would pose a significant problem for NATO.



Bild contended that there would be widespread uprisings resulting in many deaths in the Suwalki Gap until December, indicating that this would be the beginning of the Third World War.



The documents also included the claim that if U.S. President Joe Biden were to lose the presidential elections, the U.S. would be leaderless for several weeks. During this leaderless period, chaos would ensue, and Putin would "target NATO territories."



The leaked documents from Bild claimed that Russia's "9-stage plan" is as follows:



In February, Russia will mobilize 200,000 troops.



In July 2024, disturbances will begin in NATO member Baltic countries.



In September 2024, Russia will send 50,000 troops to Belarus for exercises.



In October 2024, Russia will deploy missiles to Kaliningrad.



In December 2024, border conflicts will occur in the Suwalki Gap.



In January 2025, NATO will gather against Russia.



In March 2025, Russia will shift its troops to Belarus.



In May 2025, NATO will deploy 300,000 troops near the border. If Russia doesn't step back, the Third World War will begin.









