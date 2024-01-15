Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 77 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria

As many as 77 PKK/YPG terrorists have been "neutralized" and 78 targets, including oil facilities controlled by terror groups, shelters and caves destroyed in airstrikes conducted in northern Iraq and Syria, Türkiye's national defense minister said on Monday.

"A total of 78 targets, including caves, shelters, hideouts, and oil facilities assessed to be used by separatist terrorist organization and believed to contain terrorists at responsible levels, were destroyed through air operations conducted in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, and Kandil regions in northern Iraq, as well as in northern Syria. A total of 77 terrorists were also neutralized," Yaşar Güler told video conference with high-ranking commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"These operations ensure that the blood of our martyrs is not left in vain. Our fight against terrorism will continue with increasing intensity until there is not a single terrorist left. There should be no doubt that this will be pursued with determination and commitment, particularly against terrorist organizations such as the PKK, YPG, FETO, and ISIS/Daesh, with the concept of eradicating terrorism at its source," he added.

The high-ranking commanders included Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak, Commander of Naval Forces Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of Land Forces Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, and Commander of the Air Forces Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

Güler, who received a briefing about the ongoing activities, especially counter-terrorism operations, gave instructions regarding upcoming actions.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces began to crack down on PKK/YPG terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









