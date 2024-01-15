Cyclone Belal makes landfall in Reunion island, Mauritius, leaving trail of destruction

High tide waves hit a sea wall during a heavy storm caused by the Cyclone Belal in Mahebourg on January 15, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Cyclone Belal has made landfall in the Reunion island, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, and Mauritius, where authorities have confirmed one death in the Baie du Tombeau lagoon.

The body of a 75-year-old man was discovered in the lagoon of Baie du Tombeau, and there have been reports of deaths on neighboring Reunion island, but the French administration has not yet officially reported any casualties.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) issued a Class 3 cyclone warning on Monday afternoon, stating that the weather event has already caused significant damage to both Mauritius and Reunion Island.

A Class 3 cyclone is a severe tropical cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale. According to the MMS, it indicates the impending arrival of a strong cyclone with sustained wind speeds ranging from 160 to 199 kilometers per hour (100 to 124 miles per hour).

In response to the impending danger, schools in the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius have been closed, and civil servants have been instructed to stay at home for their own safety.

A government statement released on Monday warned of the unavailability of emergency services during the cyclone.

Employees who live in affected areas, as well as employees with disabilities and pregnant staffers, are to be released on a priority basis, the Ministry of Civil Service said in a statement on Monday, instructing both private and public offices and businesses.

Authorities' preliminary reports indicate significant damage to coastal infrastructure, with storm surges inundating low-lying areas.

The general public has been strongly advised to seek shelter and avoid open areas, hiking, and sea trips.