Croatian foreign minister to pay official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday

Gordan Grlic Radman, Croatia's minister of foreign and European affairs, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as developments in our neighboring regions will be discussed between the two foreign ministers," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Türkiye and the Western Balkans nation of Croatia are two friendly and allied countries with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, and see each other as neighbors even though they do not share borders, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said last year, marking 30 years of bilateral relations.

Türkiye recognized independent Croatia in 1991, very soon after it declared independence. The two countries established diplomatic ties the very next year.