A CAR-RAMMING AND STABBING INCIDENT IN RAANANA CITY LEAVES SCORES OF ISRAELIS INJURED

At least 14 Israelis were injured on Monday in a car-ramming and stabbing incident in the central Israeli city of Ra'anana.



Among them, three sustained serious injuries, Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency and medical service provider, posted on X.



Earlier, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the total number of casualties reached 19, but later revised it to nine.



According to Eli Bin, the director-general of Magen David Adom, there were incidents over a span of 3 to 4 hours in various locations in the city, the newspaper added.



