After UK deal, Zelensky hopes for more security agreements

After signing a security agreement with Britain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping for similar agreements with other countries.



"We will keep working with other partners to ensure the development of our security," the president wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "We are making Ukraine stronger step by step."



The agreement with Britain gives Ukraine security while it defends itself against "Russian aggression," Zelensky wrote. At the same time, it "lays the groundwork for strong security positions until Ukraine joins NATO."The agreement with the UK was signed on Friday during a visit by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kiev.



It stipulates that London will not only support Ukraine now, but also in future conflicts with Russia.



This involves rapid and long-term military assistance, not the deployment of British soldiers.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for almost two years with Western support.



