Thousands rally against far right in Germany

People stand on the Alter Markt square during the "Potsdam defends itself" demonstrations in Potsdam, near Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

Thousands gathered on Sunday in the city of Potsdam, Germany to protest far right political groups.

Roughly 10,000 people participated in the protest organized after German investigative center Correctiv revealed that politicians of the far-right AfD party, known for its anti-foreigner and anti-Muslim stance, and Austrian far-right extremist Martin Sellner secretly met in Postdam in November to discuss a plan to deport millions of foreigners from Germany.

Demonstrators gathered at the Alten Markt (Old Market) upon the call of Potsdam Mayor Mike Schubert, carrying posters with slogans including, "Potsdam is colorful," and, "We are connected."

Along with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also attended the demonstration, saying: "I am here as one of the thousands of Potsdam residents who stand for democracy and against fascism."