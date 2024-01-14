TAIWAN INDEPENDENCE NOT POSSIBLE: CHINAS TOP DIPLOMAT

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart following a meeting at al-Tahrir Palace in the center of the Egyptian capital Cairo on January 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

In the first comments by China's top diplomat since presidential elections in Taiwan, Wang Yi on Sunday ruled out any chances of independence for the island nation.

"Taiwan has never been a country, neither in the past nor in the future. 'Taiwan independence' has never been and will never be possible," Wang told reporters in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where he arrived Saturday on an official trip.

William Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a three-way presidential elections with 40.5% of the vote in what became unprecedented third consecutive term for a party on the island nation, which China claims as its own.

Wang reiterated that Taiwan election was a "domestic matter for China."

"Regardless of the outcome of the election, it will not change the basic fact that there is only one-China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, nor will it change the general consensus of the international community to adhere to the one-China principle," said Wang, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

This was the third statement by Beijing since Lai's win on Saturday.

He added: "Anyone who violates the one-China principle in the international community is interfering in China's internal affairs and infringing on China's sovereignty, and will surely be opposed by the entire Chinese people and even the international community."

Wang's comments come after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "We congratulate Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for participating in free and fair elections and demonstrating the strength of their democratic system."

However, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that Washington "does not support" the independence of Taiwan, which China considers as its own territory and has not ruled out to use force to unify it with the mainland.

Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.

Wang noted that 80 years ago, China, the U.S., and UK issued the "Cairo Declaration," which "clearly stipulated that 'Taiwan, the Chinese territory stolen by Japan, should be returned to China.'

"Anyone on the island of Taiwan who wants to pursue 'Taiwan independence' to split China's territory will be severely punished by history and law," Wang warned.

He said attempts at Taiwanese independence "seriously threaten the well-being of Taiwan compatriots."

"It is a dead end and a dead end. China will eventually achieve complete reunification and Taiwan will return to the embrace of the motherland," said Wang.

Meanwhile, an "unofficial" U.S. delegation including former national security advisor Stephen Hadley has arrived in Taiwan for "post-elections talks."