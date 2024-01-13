Capsule that will carry Türkiye’s 1st would-be space traveler arrives at hanger in Florida

The Dragon capsule that will carry Türkiye's first would-be space traveler Alper Gezeravci to the International Space Station has arrived at the hangar at pad 39A in Florida.

"Dragon arrives at the hangar at pad 39A in Florida ahead of next week's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-3 to the @space_station," SpaceX said on X on Saturday.

Türkiye selected Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever as the country's first would-be space travelers during Türkiye's TEKNOFEST in Istanbul in April 2023.

Gezeravci will head to the International Space Station with the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew.

The Ax-3 crew will be launched from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew is expected to dock with the International Space Station on Jan. 19 at 1.15 p.m.













