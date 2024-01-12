Turkish delegation backs South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

A Turkish parliamentary delegation which is closely monitoring the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague expressed its firm support for the legal proceedings on Thursday.

Following the preliminary hearing at the ICJ, Cuneyt Yuksel, the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's Justice Committee, reiterated Türkiye's commitment to the cause.

"Once again, we declare our support for this process on behalf of the Turkish people. We want this process to be completed as soon as possible and justice to be served," he said.

The delegation highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and accused Israel of continuing to commit war crimes and acts subject to genocide allegations without remorse.

"As Türkiye, we will never be complicit in this oppression," said Yuksel, calling for an immediate end to Israel's "barbaric attacks" on civilians and demanding accountability for those responsible.

He expressed satisfaction with South Africa's application to the ICJ.

Yuksel stressed the importance of the court's interim measures guaranteeing a cease-fire, allowing unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He stressed that without a fair political solution to the Palestinian issue, "permanent peace and stability in our region cannot be achieved."

"Türkiye is ready to actively contribute to achieving a solution and is also prepared to take on the responsibility as a guarantor in the implementation phase of any final agreement," he added.

The delegation's statements also underscored the visual evidence presented during the hearing, with constitutional committee member Cahit Ozkan noting the significant role played by photographs taken by Anadolu.

Ozkan praised Anadolu for its effective role in proving the genocide in Gaza, emphasizing the historical significance of this being the first genocide documented through mobile phones, as Gazans live-streamed their own destruction.

Public hearings in the genocide case against Israel began on Thursday at the ICJ.

On the first day of the trial, South Africa presented hard evidence in the case it filed on Dec. 29, accusing Israel of genocide and violating the UN Genocide Convention with its actions in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

The South African side is requesting an injunction by the top UN court to halt Israel's military assault on Gaza, which has dragged on for more than three months, with the death toll rising to over 23,300.

The 84-page filing by South Africa accuses Israel of acts and omissions "genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent…to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group."

Thursday's hearing will be followed by Israel's arguments in its defense the next day.

The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN, established in 1945. It is composed of 15 judges who are elected for a nine-year term by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

The court has a role to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized UN organs and agencies of the system.















