Situation in Ukraine created by US’ 'confrontational' policy: North Korea

North Korea Friday said the war in Ukraine is the result of the US' "confrontational policy," adding that the US should not have brought the country up at a UN Security Council meeting earlier this week.

Kim Song, North Korea's ambassador to the UN, said about Wednesday's meeting: "The US brought up the DPRK [North Korea], which has nothing to do with the discussion of agenda items."

At the meeting, the Security Council discussed the nearly two-year-old war on Ukraine, and the US, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia, and Ukraine condemned three waves of deadly airstrikes by Russia between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.

"These heinous attacks were conducted, in part, using ballistic missiles and ballistic missile launchers procured from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK]," the group said in a statement, using North Korea's official name.

The US has claimed Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with arms for use in Ukraine.

The Security Council meeting "serves as an occasion of showing once again that the US is just an incurable cancer-like entity undermining the root of international peace and security contrary to the purpose and principle of the UN Charter," Kim said, as quoted by Pyongyang-based KCNA on Friday.

Kim said: "The Ukrainian situation was created by the confrontation policy of the US to infringe on the reasonable and just security interests of Russia and push forward the advance of NATO to the East step by step from A to Z."

"Washington can never evade its responsibility," he added.

Pyongyang's statement came as the US Thursday imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual involved in the alleged transfer and testing of North Korea's ballistic missiles for use against Ukraine.