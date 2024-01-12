RUSSIA UNDERSTANDS MOTIVES OF SOUTH AFRICAS LAWSUIT TO ISRAEL

Russia "understands motives" behind South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel, and expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to show objectivity and impartially, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The massive civilian casualties during the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are outrageous and deeply regrettable ... And in this regard, we understand the motives of South Africa's appeal to the International Court of Justice," Zakharova told Anadolu at a press conference in Moscow.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which was adopted in 1948 in order to prevent the recurrence of the atrocities of the Nazi regimes, is designed to protect humanity from the most terrible international crime.

"The charges of violating it are extremely serious," she stressed.

Israel has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas, killing more than 23,700 Palestinians, besides turning the territory to ruins and causing shortages of food, water and medicine.

South Africa's case, filed in December, argues that Israel violated the 1948 Genocide Convention. It filed an 84-page document with the court detailing acts it says amount to genocide in Gaza.

The court in The Hague heard South Africa's arguments on Thursday, while Israel defended its actions on Friday, and the two-day hearing ended.

The spokeswoman said Russia will closely monitor both the progress of this process and the development of an advisory opinion on the broader issue of the legal consequences of Israel's policy in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We hope that the International Court of Justice, as the main judicial body of the United Nations, will show objectivity and impartiality. It is important that the trial does not exacerbate the conflict, but contributes to the achievement of a Palestinian-Israeli settlement on a generally accepted international legal basis," she stressed.