China says mediated 'immediate ceasefire' between Myanmar army and armed alliance

China on Friday said it had negotiated an "immediate ceasefire" between the Myanmar military and an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups, following fighting that has raged across the northern Shan state since October.

"The two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire, to disengage military personnel and resolve relevant disputes and demands through peaceful negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, adding the talks took place with the "mediation and facilitation of the Chinese side".







