Zelensky says supplies must reach the front faster

Ukraine needs to speed up its logistics and supply its fighters faster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.



Zelensky spoke to top military leaders and the relevant ministries on about supplying units with ammunition and drones, he said.



"The bottom line is that every aspect of logistics needs to be expedited," said Zelensky.



Ukrainian troops are suffering from a shortage of ammunition, according to reports from the front.



In view of the frequent Russian airstrikes, there are also fears that the air defences are running out of ammunition.



Aid from the United States, Ukraine's important supporter, is stuck in a domestic political dispute in Congress over immigration.



Zelensky expressed confidence that the troops can be supplied with what they need despite such problems.



"We also discussed the launch of new production lines for weapons and ammunition in Ukraine – at our enterprises and together with partners," he said.



He also reported on telephone conversations with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Polish Head of State Andrzej Duda and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. Romania is helping Ukraine train pilots on US F-16 fighter jets.



On Wednesday the NATO-Ukraine Council will meet in Brussels to discuss the recent upsurge in Russian attacks on Ukraine that have killed dozens.



