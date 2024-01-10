Ukraine adds U.S.-based sandwich chain to list of ‘international sponsors of war’

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency on Wednesday announced that it added the U.S.-based multinational sandwich chain Subway to its list of "international sponsors of war."

A statement by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) said that more than 500 Subway restaurants continue to work in the Russian market, and are paying "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in taxes.

"Subway actively advertises its activities through sanctioned Russian social networks and delivers food through Yandex services, which cooperate with the state and law enforcement agencies of the aggressor country," the statement said.

"The company claims to be concerned about the health of consumers, but continues to work in Russia, financing the murders of Ukrainians," it said, adding that the company has not diminished its operation in the country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It went on to say that Subway's management made no attempts to condemn Russia.

Many companies announced they have either ceased or scaled back on their operations to some degree in Russia since the start of its "special military operation" in Ukraine. However, some companies continue to operate in Russia.