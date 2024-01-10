British FM ‘worried’ Israel may have acted against international law

The UK foreign secretary said he is "worried" Israel may have acted in breach of international law in its war over Gaza.

Under questioning by parliament, the British foreign secretary dodged the question of whether Israel is occupying the Gaza Strip, over two months after the Israeli army started a ground invasion of Gaza that has taken thousands of lives.

Lord David Cameron said "of course" he has concerns about the crisis in Gaza but it is not his job to make a "legal adjudication."

In his first lengthy period of scrutiny by members of Parliament (MPs) since returning to Cabinet, the former prime minister told the Foreign Affairs Committee: "If you're asking me am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law because this particular premise has been bombed or…?

"Yes, of course I'm worried about that, and that's why I consult the Foreign Office lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports."

Cameron also called on Israel to restore the water supply in Gaza but declined to be drawn on whether depriving the civilian population of it amounts to breaking international law.

The UK government said it supports Israel's right to defend itself following Hamas's October 7 attacks but urged it to act within international rules.

Cameron said he has seen things regarding the conflict which are "deeply concerning".

Israel's current air attacks on the Gaza Strip began on Oct. 7, supplemented by a ground invasion on Oct. 27, in which over 23,000 people have been killed, and nearly 60,000 have been injured.

During their military operations, Israel has demanded the mass migration of the over 2 million Gaza residents, reportedly to herd them into a smaller section of Gaza while Israel takes over the rest.

Israeli government ministers have spoken about occupying and administering Gaza, or even pressing for Gazan Palestinians' "voluntary migration" abroad.







