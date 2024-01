U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbass in the Muqata'a, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 10 January 2024. (EPA Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas was committed to reforming the Palestinian Authority, in comments after they met in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

"What I take away from this meeting is that he is committed to that and is very much prepared to move forward," Blinken told AFP in Bahrain in response to a question about Abbas's commitment to reforming the PA.