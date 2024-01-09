2024 World Economic Forum to begin on Jan. 15 with theme of 'rebuilding trust'

A photograph shows a sign of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the alpine resort of Davos, on the opening day of the annual meeting in Davos on January 16, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to convene in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 15-19 with the theme of Rebuilding Trust, bringing together more than 2,800 delegates from 120 countries.

The WEF said in a statement the meeting would drive dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships on global imperatives, including economic growth, climate and nature action, energy security, technology governance, and human development.

"We face a fractured world and growing societal divides, leading to pervasive uncertainty and pessimism," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

"We have to rebuild trust in our future by moving beyond crisis management, looking at the root causes of the present problems, and building together a more promising future," Schwab added.

The meeting will address the latest global developments and seek to deliver innovative, practical solutions to revitalize and reimagine the cooperation necessary for advancing resilience and security.

Switzerland is the host country for the meeting, and more than 300 public figures will participate this year, including more than 60 heads of state and government.

Among the participants will be Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general; Kristalina Georgieva, who heads the International Monetary Fund; Ajay S. Banga, president of the World Bank Group; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the World Trade Organization chief; and Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO.

Top political leaders taking part include Li Qiang, China's premier; French President Emmanuel Macron; Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president; Javier Milei, the Argentina president; Pedro Sanchez, Spain's prime minister; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president; Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, Columbia's president; Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mohammed Shyaa Al Sudani, Iraq's prime minister and others.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the country's national security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also attend the forum.

An estimated 1,600 business leaders, including over 800 of the world's top CEOs, are also expected to participate in the forum.