11 PALESTINIANS KILLED EVERY HOUR IN GAZA CONFLICT: PALESTINES UN ENVOY

Eleven Palestinians have been killed every hour in the Gaza conflict that began in October, Palestinian envoy to UN Riyad Mansour said Tuesday.

Mansour said residents in Gaza are being killed, tortured and humiliated, and children are being amputated and orphaned as he called for an end to Israeli atrocities in the Palestinian enclave at a UN General Assembly meeting on a U.S. veto for a Gaza cease-fire

"During these 90 days, 11 Palestinians were killed every hour, including seven women and children. Every single hour for 90 days. Hundreds are killed every day to this day," he said.

"Ninety days of hell on earth. Ninety days of massacres. How many more Palestinians killed till you say enough is enough? How many more tragedies? How much more destruction?" said the envoy.

Mansour said 1% of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, and "that is the equivalent of 3 million Americans."

"Three percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been wounded. Take a moment and imagine what that represents compared to your own population. That is the equivalent of 10 million Americans," he said. "Eighty-seven percent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced. Take a moment and imagine what that represents compared to your own population. That is the equivalent of 284 million Americans."

Mansour said supporting an immediate cease-fire is the only moral, legitimate and responsible position.

He cautioned that security will never come through the death, destruction and dehumanization of the Palestinian people.

"Our people have a right to life. To freedom. To justice. Palestine is here to stay. The Palestinian people are here to stay. The Palestinian people will not disappear, but their resilience is no reason to prolong their suffering," said the envoy.

"Don't call for peace and spread fire. If you want peace, start with a cease-fire. Cease fire. Cease fire. Now," he said.