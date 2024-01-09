Azerbaijan, UAE sign memorandum on strategic partnership

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding adds strategic significance to the relations between our countries," UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during an expanded meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to an Azerbaijani presidency statement.

Expressing that they will mobilize efforts to develop ties and cooperation in the trade, economic, industrial, agricultural, cultural, and educational sectors, Al Nahyan was quoted saying that relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE are "progressing in an upward trajectory."

"In the United Arab Emirates, we are also ready to develop cooperation between the two countries across various areas for the prosperity and flourishing of both nations and peoples," he added.

Al Nahyan also congratulated Baku on being chosen to host the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), calling it "a testament to the world's confidence in Azerbaijan" and that the UAE is ready to share its expertise, especially regarding the organization of the event.

For his part, Aliyev expressed confidence that his counterpart's visit to Baku will "contribute significantly to the development of friendship and brotherhood between our two countries."

Indicating that the discussions they held on Monday during his official reception reaffirmed their strategic partnership, Aliyev said he is pleased that their meetings are becoming a regular occasion.

"Seizing this opportunity, I once again congratulate you on the successful holding of COP28. I also express my gratitude for the support extended to Azerbaijan regarding the hosting of COP29," Aliyev further said, also thanking his counterpart for their position in the UN Security Council and for his support of Azerbaijan.

"Today, a multitude of crucial documents have been signed, and a ceremony for the exchange of these documents is scheduled shortly. I am confident that these agreements will form a solid foundation for our future cooperation," he added.

Azerbaijan was announced as the host of next year's climate summit after Armenia announced it supported Azerbaijan's bid by withdrawing its own candidacy.