Japanese foreign minister pledges $37M for Ukraine in surprise visit to Kyiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) poses with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (L) prior to their talks in Kyiv on January 7, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Japan's visiting foreign minister on Sunday pledged $37 million in contribution to a NATO fund for Ukraine's defense amid the ongoing war by Russia on its neighbor.

In an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the capital of the war-stricken Ukraine, Yoko Kamikawa said that Tokyo will provide an uncrewed aircraft detection system and other types of aid to Ukraine, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported.

The top diplomat also vowed to "keep supporting Ukraine so that peace can be restored" during a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

She also pledged that Japan would provide Ukraine with five mobile gas turbine power generators to counter harsh winter conditions in the Eastern European country.