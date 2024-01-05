SECURING ADDITIONAL AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS, MISSILES UKRAINES ‘NUMBER ONE PRIORITY: ZELENSKY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said securing delivery of additional air defense systems and missiles for his country is currently his "number one" priority.

"The entire team of our diplomats, all those responsible for communication with partners, and Ukrainian representatives abroad are doing everything they can to ensure the delivery of additional air defense systems and missiles. This is the number one priority," Zelensky said in his speech broadcast by local media late Thursday.

Many regions and cities of Ukraine have been subjected to Russian air attacks, Zelensky said, claiming that the Russian government is trying to use the New Year's period to "break our spirit and bring back the old threat we faced last year."

"The threat of destruction of our energy sector, the foundations of our life. Our defenders of the sky are doing everything possible to protect the state," he added.

He said new support packages containing artillery, ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and other items are another priority for Ukraine.

"I am grateful to all our partners who are already forming new support packages. There will be a lot of relevant communication this month," the Ukrainian president remarked.

More than 90 people have been killed in 12 regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, due to Russian air strikes since Dec. 29 that have also injured at least 420 people, according to the latest UN figures.