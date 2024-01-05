Türkiye 'ready' to host peace talks for Ukraine peace, President Erdoğan tells Zelenskyy

Türkiye is "ready" to undertake the role of a facilitator and host talks to ensure peace in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan and Zelenskyy discussed regional and global issues, especially the Ukraine war, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Türkiye is making "intense efforts" to stop the bloodshed in both Ukraine and the Palestinian territories and to ensure permanent peace, Erdoğan said.

He added that it is important for the Black Sea grain corridor to be restructured and become operational, and that he continues diplomatic contacts for this purpose.

A cease-fire should be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible and the door should be opened for peace, the Turkish leader added.



