Putin signs decree on citizenship for foreigners under contract with Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree on providing citizenship to foreigners contracted to the country's military since the start of the Ukraine war.

The decree, published on the government portal, said foreign citizens that have entered into a contract with the armed forces or other "military formations" since the start of the "special military operation" in February 2022 will have the right to apply for Russian citizenship.

Soldiers who were dismissed from the military during this period due to various reasons, including health issues, age and the end of their contract, will also be able to apply, while the spouse, children and parents of those eligible under the decree will also be able to do so.

The decree, in effect immediately, stipulates that soldiers that apply for citizenship must submit their contract showing they have served for a period of at least one year.

It declared two previous decrees on the matter, signed in September 2022 and May 2023, as invalid.