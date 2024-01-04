NATO to buy up to 1,000 patriot missiles to enhance allies’ air defenses

NATO announced Wednesday that its support and procurement agency will support a group of member countries to procure up to 1,000 patriot missiles to strengthen air defenses.

The countries included Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, NATO said in a statement.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the timely announcement to invest in the Patriot air defense missiles to bolster the alliance's security.

"This investment shows the strength of transatlantic defence cooperation and NATO's commitment to keeping our people safe. Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defences are. Scaling-up ammunition production is key for Ukraine's security and for ours," Stoltenberg said in the statement.

The $5.5 billion contract has been awarded to Comlog, a joint venture between the US company, Raytheon, and German company, MBDA, located in the town of Schrobenhausen.

The Patriot air defense systems can be used to defend aircraft, helicopters and missiles, intercepting them at great distances.

NATO has deployed Patriot missile batteries to protect allies on its eastern flank in the wake of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.







