Zelensky claims Russia used nearly 300 missiles, over 200 drones in attacks since Dec. 29

This photograph taken on January 2, 2024 in the centre of Kharkiv shows a crater outside a damaged residential building after a missile strike, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia used nearly 300 missiles and over 200 drones in attacks since Dec. 29, killing at least 30 people in the capital Kyiv.

"So far this day, almost a hundred missiles of various types have been launched … And just in the last few days-from Dec. 29 till now-Russia has already used nearly 300 missiles and over 200 'Shahed' drones against Ukraine," Zelensky said in an evening address late Tuesday, adding that he also spoke with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Noting that Russia "planned their trajectories to cause as much damage as possible," Zelensky said no other country has repelled such attacks combining both drones and missiles and that the country's air defenses downed 10 Kinzhal missiles on Tuesday alone.

Zelensky thanked Ukrainian forces for their efforts in protecting the country's skies, expressing gratitude to the UK for its willingness to contribute to his country's air defense.

"In addition to defense cooperation and our joint actions against terror, we also discussed security commitments for Ukraine and the implementation of the Peace Formula," Zelensky further said about his talks with Sunak.

About the Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, the surrounding Kyiv region, and the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said rescue operations are still underway after the strikes in the morning and the afternoon.

"All those injured, 130 people in total, are receiving, and will continue to receive, the necessary assistance in Kharkiv and the region, Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, and all affected cities and areas. As of now, five people have been reported dead as a result of this massive attack. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones," he said.