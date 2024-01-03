NATO members jointly buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles for air defence

NATO members are buying up to 1,000 Patriot missiles in order to improve their air defence capabilities, in purchases worth $5.5 billion, NATO procurement agency NSPA said on Wednesday.



The contract also includes test equipment and spare parts to support future maintenance, the agency said. It is also commissioning new suppliers.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the announcement by the alliance partners. "This investment shows the strength of transatlantic defence cooperation and NATO's commitment to keeping our people safe."



Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defences are, he said. "Scaling-up ammunition production is key for Ukraine's security and for ours."



Several NATO member states, including Germany, commissioned the agency to purchase the air defence systems.



NSPA boss Stacy A Cummings said the contract shows the NSPA can successfully deliver effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions for nations while strengthening European industrial capabilities.



"Customer nations have achieved economies of scale, reduced their logistics footprint, and are obtaining capable solutions and support under a proven turnkey legal framework," she said.



Production is to be handled by a joint venture between European defence manufacturer MBDA and US company Raytheon, in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, where Patriot missiles are already maintained.



Now, production facilities are to be set up there too, according to a spokesman.



Patriot, which stands for "Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target," is used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. They are one of the most modern air defence systems in the world.



The NSPA is NATO's organization for multinational procurement, support and maintenance in all areas.

