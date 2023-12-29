KYIVS MAYOR REPORTS EXPLOSIONS IN UKRAINES CAPITAL

Explosions have taken place in several parts of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, the mayor said Friday.

On Telegram, Vitaly Klichko urged Kyiv's residents to take refuge in shelters, saying that air defense systems are working to repel the attacks.

According to an online map tracking attacks, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

Officials from the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, and Poltava regions confirmed explosions on their territory.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the western Russian city of Kursk.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022, over 22 months ago.