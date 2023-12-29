Israel forces raid Palestinian currency exchanges in occupied West Bank, seizing millions of dollars

the Israeli army, police, and internal intelligence agency Shin Bet conducted raids on several currency exchange offices and companies in the West Bank, seizing approximately 10 million shekels (around 2.7 million dollars).



The joint statement from the military, police, and Shin Bet claims that the raids targeted funds allegedly linked to Hamas.



Additionally, 21 suspects were reportedly detained in cities including Ramallah, Jenin, Hebron, Tulkarm, and Birzeit, with the possibility of extending their detention pending further investigation.



The individuals apprehended were said to be employees of the currency exchange offices. The operation also involved confiscating cash, safes, documents, recording devices, and mobile phones.



The statement asserts that the seizure was carried out based on instructions from the Ministry of Defense. As of now, there has been no official response from the Palestinian Authority or the affected currency exchange offices regarding the confiscation of assets.









