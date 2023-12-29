Canary Mission: US-based network known for its surveillance and intimidation tactics on behalf of Israel

The Canary Mission creates a "blacklist" by labeling prominent individuals, including Jews opposing Israeli violence, as "anti-Semitic." The network also utilizes Israeli intelligence.

The data of an internet site named "Canary Mission," which publishes profiles of academics and students supporting Palestine in U.S. universities, attempting to hinder their careers, is also used as an intelligence source by Israel.

Since its establishment in 2014, the internet site compiles information about individuals and organizations, including students and professors supporting Palestine, as well as media outlets and international organizations, labeling them as "antisemitic." The site claims to document those promoting hatred against the U.S., Israel, and Jews, investigating hate across the political spectrum in North America.

Profiles are meticulously researched, and individuals and organizations are encouraged to report antisemitic activities on and off university campuses.

The list on the website includes active student organizations in U.S. universities and significant Muslim organizations in the country, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as well as media organizations like Al Jazeera.

While primarily targeting Muslim, Arab, or immigrant students, academics, and individuals in the U.S., the Canary Mission profiles also draw attention to Jews opposing the occupation of Palestine. The website aims to blacklist and publicly disclose personal information of individuals who do not align with or support Israel's stance on a significant scale.

Canary Mission is accused of using personal data without consent, and despite relying on open-source intelligence, some information appears to be sourced from private details. Profiles of individuals, such as Stanford University student Esther Tsvayg, include childhood photos, raising concerns about privacy.

Individuals targeted by Canary Mission have reported that the site's information is often presented alongside data from far-right websites in Google searches. Tsvayg expressed frustration with Google, stating that algorithms relying on the internet site determine her identity as the most reliable and authoritative source.

The organization, funded through the Israeli organization "Megamot Shalom," faces criticism for its lack of transparency regarding its founders. The connection between Canary Mission and Israeli intelligence, as well as U.S. financiers, is shrouded in secrecy.

A report suggests that Jonathan Bash, based in Jerusalem, is associated with Megamot Shalom, managing the organization while also owning Royal Research, a company providing research and data collection services. The Israeli intelligence allegedly uses Canary Mission's profiling activities to identify individuals for potential entry bans into the country.

The Harvard Crimson, a university newspaper, and members of Harvard student organizations were added to the Canary Mission list following their joint letter condemning the destruction of Palestinians after Israel's attacks on Gaza in October. The site accused Harvard students of supporting terrorism.

Canary Mission employs tactics of attack and harassment to intimidate those who speak out against Israeli occupation. It creates individual profiles with personal information and photos, shares them on its website, and labels individuals with accusations such as "antisemitism" or "support for terrorism." Subsequently, these profiles are used for online "demonization" through anonymous social media accounts.

The organization also supports the harassment and intimidation of those it profiles through social media by sharing posts related to attacks. These posts often include insults, harassment, and even death threats. Individuals targeted by Canary Mission face psychological pressure due to the organization's hateful allegations and public defamation.

Despite having its Twitter account suspended in February 2018 due to violating behavior rules, Canary Mission resumed its activities two days later







.





