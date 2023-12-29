Black propaganda method of Zionist lobby in West is back in the spotlight

The Al Jazeera documentary that reveals how the Israeli regime has enveloped Western states is once again in the spotlight. The Zionist lobby is managing a clandestine network that instantly annihilates pro-Palestinians in politics, media, universities, and social media sites.



The documentary exposing the Israeli occupying regime's black propaganda network in the West is back in the spotlight. The Lobi documentary series, first aired by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel in 2017, was banned in the United States.



An Al Jazeera reporter infiltrated the Israeli lobby with a hidden camera, exposing how Israel directs the United States. The documentary reveals the lobby's activities, including defamation, smearing, intimidation, and even threats and blackmail, backed up with evidence.



The truths revealed in the documentary about how the Israeli lobbies operate in the United Kingdom and the United States expose how the system was established from the past to the present.



The documentaries consist of Al Jazeera reporters secretly infiltrating groups working for Israel by appearing to be pro-Tel Aviv, obtaining information through at least a 6-month covert operation.



The Israeli lobbies in the United States and the United Kingdom operate as follows:



The documentary addresses the defamation and smear campaign launched by the Israeli lobby, led by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in American universities.

The basic rules of psychological warfare are taught to lobby agents in training, explaining how to campaign associating every movement to boycott Israel with "hate crimes."



Universities in the United States are completely under the control of the Israeli lobby, running a covert campaign aimed at discrediting those who challenge Israel in the West.



For instance, if an anti-Israel banner is hung on any campus, the Zionist lobby is immediately informed. Lobbyists then find those who hung the banner and report them to security forces. The banner is promptly removed, and those responsible are punished under different pretexts.



Israel-controlled social media accounts and websites artificially organize protests through digital means. They detect anti-Israel campaigns on social networks within 30 seconds using algorithms. The person or organization initiating the campaign is quickly identified.



Without delay, they begin to discredit the person or group conducting the anti-Israel campaign through social networks and press under their control.



They also report the person or people to politicians they control with money. They increase pressure on individuals or institutions that support Palestine through politicians and security forces.



To carry out these actions, the Israeli lobby uses corporate-level social media intelligence software, private algorithms, and formulas.



To counter criticism against Israel, a "War Room" is set up, aiming to create an echo chamber in a media and communication-controlled room producing pro-Israel information.



Steps are taken to counteract unfavourable information that criticizes Israel.