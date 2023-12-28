 Contact Us
As the situation in Gaza continues, an increasing number of separatist individuals in the United States have voiced strong support for Israel. Despite conflicting statements from the U.S. government, one American broadcaster made significant comments."Israel has been redirecting all of the United States' sources of revenue to its own benefit. Even the Iron Dome was funded by American tax dollars," Stew Peters, an American broadcaster, said in a statement.

Published December 28,2023
ZIONISTS STEALING MONEY OF AMERICAN TAXPAYERS TO FUND ISRAEL - JOURNALIST | UNITED STATES UNDER THE OCCUPATION OF ZIONISTS THAT INFILTRATED INTO EVERY INSTITUTION

Amidst an increase in separatist sentiments within the United States, there has been a noticeable trend of unwavering support for Israel since the start of the Gaza genocide. Despite conflicting statements from the U.S. government, one American broadcaster has made particularly noteworthy comments.

On television, Stew Peters, an American broadcaster, exposed the truths about the Zionist lobby.

Peters pointed out, "All sources of income from the United States are directed towards Israel, including the construction of the Iron Dome which is funded by American taxes."

"Behind all wars and political turmoil, from Ukraine to China and Russia, are the efforts of the Zionist lobby, disclosed that the funding poured into Ukraine is also driven by Israeli desires," Peters said in a statement.

"We are giving hundreds of billions of dollars and military equipment to Ukraine and Israel because the Zionists want it. And it is forbidden for us as Americans to question this," Peters also said while pointing the finger at the fact that Israel imposes the understanding "We protect you, so we control the borders" on the United States.

"The Zionist Israel lobby has spread to every level of the U.S. administration and the media. The Zionist lobby controls every decision and news. It is forbidden to discuss the ongoing occupation of Israel. Russia, China, Cuba are not our enemies. We have only one enemy, the Zionists. They are the ones who are occupying the U.S.," Peters noted while concluding his comments.