20 Turkish sailors evacuated from ship off coast of France after fire

Twenty Turkish sailors were rescued from a ship off the coast of France's Brittany region after its engine became unusable due to a fire, according to media reports.

The Panama-flagged ship Guana caught fire Wednesday off the coast of the town of Penmarch in Brittany, French news channel TF1 reported.

The Turkish sailors were evacuated by air and some by sea, according to a statement by the Atlantic Maritime Governorate.

The report said the Guana was carrying iron shavings to Türkiye.