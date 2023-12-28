Kyiv’s resilience to determine outcome of 2nd winter of Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy boasted Thursday about his country's current resilience, strength and results on the battlefield as the 22-month war between Russia and Ukraine entered its second winter with no end in sight.

"Of course, there were reports from the frontlines today -- Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, the left bank of Kherson. Our resilience, strength and results at this very moment determine the outcome of this winter of full-scale war and our expectations for next year," Zelenskyy said in his address, referring to a conference call earlier in the day.

Zelenskyy said he had a conference call in the morning on the situation following Russian shelling in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and other regions, as well as information on efforts to eliminate its consequences.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and three others were injured by Russian forces shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region, while two people were injured in the Kherson region, according to local officials.

The Ukrainian president said he had heard reports from the country's Internal Affairs Ministry and the Security Service of Ukraine indicating "good results" in efforts against "collaborators and spotters" as well as crime prevention.

"The functioning of our export corridor in the Black Sea: over 12 million tons of cargo has already been handled. The results in December are particularly remarkable, and this is evident at the level of our entire economy," he added.

Zelenskyy said he was also informed of the current situation on the frontline, particularly in the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"In the afternoon, there were also meetings. In particular, with the Minister of Defense. On the development of our Defense Forces. Specific things that need to be done. And we will. Absolutely. To maintain our strength and to have the necessary arguments in a conversation with our partners. Increasing Ukraine's capabilities and maintaining the consolidation of the world is our task," he said.