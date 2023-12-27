Israeli soldier stabbed injured Palestinian inside ambulance in West Bank - doctor

A Palestinian doctor on Wednesday said an Israeli soldier stabbed and assaulted an injured Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem.

Speaking to Anadolu, Radwan Blaibla, head of Tulkarem Medical Syndicate, said the Israeli army stopped ambulances that were transferring injured Palestinians from the Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank.

"One injured was stabbed in his neck by (an Israeli) soldier while in the ambulance, posing danger to his life," the physician said.

He added that the injured Palestinian suffered wounds from the Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp and the stabbing exacerbated his health condition.

"Two (injured) others were forcibly taken out from the ambulance and were subject to kicking and beating by the rifles' buttstocks on their injuries," Blaibla also said.

He described the incident as "a flagrant violation to the humanitarian law," urging international groups to hold Israel responsible for such an act.

Six Palestinians, including three teenagers, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike on Wednesday morning in the Nour Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army raided the Nour Shams refugee camp early in the morning and deployed snipers on the roofs of the buildings, triggering clashes with of the camp residents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 311 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October, with over 3,300 others injured.