According to the Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) website, the iconic Parisian monument, the Eiffel Tower, was shut down on Wednesday in honor of its creator's passing. This temporary closure was due to a strike organized by SETE, which manages the tower. The towering structure, measuring 324 meters (1,063 ft), was designed and constructed by Gustave Eiffel during the late 1800s and has since become one of the most popular tourist destinations, attracting approximately six million visitors annually.

Published December 27,2023
The Eiffel Tower was closed on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of its creator's death, due to a strike, the company that oversees the tower, Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), said on the website of Paris' most famous landmark.

"A symbolic action on a symbolic date," said the CGT union in a statement, adding that staff members wanted to call out the current financial management of SETE. They said they feared poor decisions could lead to a cash shortage, due in part to a lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to expensive repairs needed on the historical building.

The statement added that if the city did not revise its management, the tower could be closed during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The wrought-iron 324-metre (1,063 ft) high tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, welcoming about six million visitors each year.