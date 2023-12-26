News World Ralf Schumacher: 'I miss my Michael from back then'

In a recent interview with Bild, ex-Formula One racer Ralf Schumacher reflected on how his brother's skiing accident has had a profound impact on both of their lives. He shared that he often thinks back to the days before the incident and misses the way Michael used to be.

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher says the skiing accident of his brother, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was a life-changing experience for him as well.



"I miss my Michael from back then," Ralf Schumacher told the Bild paper in a report published late Monday.



"Life is sometimes unfair. Michael had often been lucky in his life, but then came this tragic accident. Thank goodness we were able to do a lot thanks to modern medical possibilities, but still nothing is like it used to be.



"I can say for myself that his accident was a very bad and drastic experience for me too," the 48-year-old added.



Ralf Schumacher, who competed in F1 1997-2007 and won six grands prix, did not reveal any details on the health of his brother.



Michael Schumacher, 54, fell while skiing in the French Alps 10 years ago on December 29, 2013, suffering severe brain injuries.



Doctors fought for his life in a hospital in Grenoble and he was in an induced coma for a long time before returning to the family home in Switzerland. He has not appeared in public since the accident, with his family protecting his privacy.









