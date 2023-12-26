Israel army lost Gaza war against Hamas - former general

Speaking about IDF's attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip in an interview with Israel's Channel 14 television, Former Israel Chief of Staff Halutz underlined that the recent conflict with Hamas ended in defeat for Israel.



Halutz firmly believes that the key to achieving success is for Netanyahu to step down from his position.



"The defeat of Israel in the war against Hamas can only be overcome if Netanyahu steps down from his position," Halutz said in a statement.



The recent halt of aggression towards Gaza has sparked anticipation for early elections in Israel. According to surveys, a potential election could potentially jeopardize Netanyahu's current position.





