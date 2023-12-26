 Contact Us
Israel army lost Gaza war against Hamas - former general

In a recent interview with Israel's Channel 14 television, former Chief of Staff Halutz stressed that Israel's defeat in the war against Hamas is undeniable. He believes that in order to secure victory, it is imperative for Netanyahu to resign from his position as leader. During the discussion, Halutz specifically addressed the attacks on Gaza.

Published December 26,2023
Speaking about IDF's attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip in an interview with Israel's Channel 14 television, Former Israel Chief of Staff Halutz underlined that the recent conflict with Hamas ended in defeat for Israel.

Halutz firmly believes that the key to achieving success is for Netanyahu to step down from his position.

"The defeat of Israel in the war against Hamas can only be overcome if Netanyahu steps down from his position," Halutz said in a statement.

The recent halt of aggression towards Gaza has sparked anticipation for early elections in Israel. According to surveys, a potential election could potentially jeopardize Netanyahu's current position.