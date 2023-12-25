Serbian opposition supporters try to break into Belgrade assembly

Hundreds of residents of Serbia's capital tried to break into the Belgrade City Assembly building on Sunday as they gathered to protest the results of snap general and local elections that took place last weekend.

The protest rally was organized by the Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition, which said the elections were marred by irregularities.

Protesters managed to breach security fences put up by police and broke windows and doors and attempted to enter the building, according to an Anadolu cameraman who was at the scene.

Two SPN leaders, Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic, tried to open the door to the building but failed to do so.

A police officer appeared at the entrance to the assembly and warned them that forced entry is a "criminal offense."

"We broke the door! They're holding the door with their backs," Milivojevic was heard telling supporters in front of the assembly.

The crowd shouted: "Go in!, Go in!" to Milivojevic, according to the Anadolu cameraman.

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Reacting to the situation, President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation: "There is no 'color revolution' going on. We are trying not to injure any of the demonstrators and are attempting to resolve everything peacefully."

According to the preliminary results of elections for the Belgrade City Assembly, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party won 39.34% of the vote and secured 49 seats, while the Serbia Against Violence coalition won 34.27%, getting 42 seats.