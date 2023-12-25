"Israeled" word -- meaning "extorted" -- added to Urban Dictionary entries

The popular online dictionary Urban Dictionary has added the word "Israeled" to its entries. The definition in the dictionary describes it as claiming something that belongs to someone else as one's own.

In the definition, it is stated that the term can be used when someone asks you to share something that belongs to you and then fights with you to exclude you.





"Someone wanted to share my table at a restaurant. I allowed it. After a while, they kicked me out of the table because they had a meeting. So, I got Israeled," one user said in his entry.

The screenshot of the new definition was shared on the Twitter account of a user named Sarah Wilkinson, receiving over 41,000 views already.

Urban Dictionary is a website established in 1999, featuring definitions that often revolve around everyday language uses not found in formal dictionaries. Therefore, the site is frequently visited by those interested in popular culture, internet culture, slang, and jargon.







Here are some entries published on Urban Dictionary:



