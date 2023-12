A senior general with Iran's Revolutionary Guards was killed Monday by an Israeli air strike in Syria, Iranian state media said.

Razi Moussavi "was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime a few hours ago in Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus," the official IRNA news agency reported, using a different name for Sayyida Zeinab south of the Syrian capital.

IRNA said Moussavi was "one of the most experienced advisors" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria.