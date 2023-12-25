CIVILIANS IN UKRAINES CHASIV YAR CITY STRUGGLE TO SURVIVE IN SHELTERS AMID ONGOING RUSSIAN ATTACKS

Civilians in the city of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region continue to live in shelters amid ongoing clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces nearby.

Residents of the city, which is located only 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from the frontline and is currently populated by approximately 800 people, are forced to spend most of the day in shelters due to Russian attacks in the area, thus serving as a reflection of the bitter face of war.

"Only two families remain on the street where we live. There is no house left in the city that is not damaged. The situation in the city is difficult, but our army is keeping it alive," Nataliya, a resident who did not share her surname for security reasons, told Anadolu in an interview.

Expressing that most of the residents spend their time at a warehouse or a shelter, Nataliya said she continues to live in Chasiv Yar with her husband Genna.

For his part, Genna told Anadolu that mostly retirees and elderly people continued to stay in the city, while most of the families took their children and moved to safer areas.

"Sometimes the situation is calm, sometimes it is very active. It is not possible to predict what will happen in advance. There is no water, electricity, natural gas, nothing here," Genna said.

Genna thanked those who delivered basic needs such as food and water to them, expressing that Nataliya and he decided to stay in Chasiv Yar because they had nowhere to go.

He added that evacuation procedures are still ongoing for those who want to leave the city.

Separately, Anatoliy, an 84-year-old resident of Chasiv Yar who lives alone in an apartment building damaged by artillery attacks, told Anadolu that he is trying to survive in very difficult conditions.

"The house is very cold. I installed the wood stove yesterday. The house is also very humid. I try to sleep by taking a few blankets at night," Anatoliy said.

