Turkish security forces have ‘neutralized’ more than 2,150 bloody-minded terrorists since Jan. 1 - defense chief

More than 2,150 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" since Jan. 1, Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Sunday.

"The total number of terrorists neutralized since the beginning of the year has reached 2,156," Güler told Turkish pilots who conducted airstrikes Saturday in northern Iraq and Syria to eliminate terrorists.

"No treacherous member of any terrorist organization can escape the grasp of our heroic soldiers," said Güler.

His remarks came after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed and six were injured by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"The operations will continue with an unyielding offensive approach until the bloody-minded terrorists disappear from this geography, regardless of whoever supports them, amidst escalating violence and pressure," stressed Güler.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.