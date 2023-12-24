Israel resorts to a new fabricated lie to kill more Gazan children and bombing additional mosques and hospitals

Blatantly speaking with a forked tongue, the Israeli army has resorted to another fabricated lie -- that is beyond belief -- by claiming that they found explosive belts adapted for children in the weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



"A weapons depot belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip was discovered with explosive belts designed for use by children," the IDF said in a statement while openly telling another fabricated lie to justify murdering more oppressed Palestinian children.



In a statement made by the baby killer occupation forces, it was emphasized that the weapons depot, announced by the army on Sunday morning, was located in a civilian building in the north of Gaza, adjacent to schools, a mosque, and a hospital.



With the backing of some imperialist Western countries, the Zionist regime persists in its unyielding assault on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 20,000 innocent Palestinian civilians.



In the written statement, the blood-thirsty Israel army also mentioned that over the day before yesterday, it once again targeted hundreds of sites in the Gaza Strip, using ground, air, and sea forces. These aggressive war tactics highlight Israel's merciless policy in the blockaded Gaza Strip, which has left thousands of targets in ruins so far.

