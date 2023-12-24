Clashes at latest protests against local election results in Belgrade

Several thousand supporters of the Serbian opposition demonstrated in Belgrade on Sunday evening against what they see as massive fraud in local elections a week ago.



It was the seventh day of protests in a row against the election results. The participants of the rally marched to Belgrade City Hall, which they tried to enter by force.



Police forces used tear gas against the protesters, according to local media reports.



The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic won victories in the early parliamentary and local elections in many cities, including Belgrade, on December 17. However, the SNS won only a narrow victory in the capital.



According to the opposition, they were only able to win thanks to widespread fraud.



Election observers reported numerous irregularities. In one example, people are said to have been brought from the Serbian part of Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Belgrade arena, where they cast their votes without being authorized to do so.



Vucic on Sunday denied accusations of electoral fraud.

